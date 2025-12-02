Financial Contrast: Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) vs. PACS Group (NYSE:PACS)

Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) and PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amarantus Bioscience and PACS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarantus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 PACS Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

PACS Group has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.14%. Given Amarantus Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amarantus Bioscience is more favorable than PACS Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A PACS Group 3.29% 21.39% 3.09%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Amarantus Bioscience and PACS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Amarantus Bioscience has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACS Group has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarantus Bioscience and PACS Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PACS Group $4.09 billion 1.21 $55.76 million $1.05 30.02

PACS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amarantus Bioscience.

Summary

PACS Group beats Amarantus Bioscience on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarantus Bioscience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

