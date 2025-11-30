Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 144.4% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 173,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $130.18 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.