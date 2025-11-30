Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,348 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:DLR opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average of $170.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

