Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 56,267 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Cintas worth $195,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8%

Cintas stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $208.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

