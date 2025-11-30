Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,786 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $57,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,870 shares of company stock worth $5,682,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.32.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

