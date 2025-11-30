Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $86.30 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,679 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of SS&C Technologies worth $86,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,567,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,971,000 after purchasing an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,460,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,136,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,212,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,715,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

