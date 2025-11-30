Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 83,670 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of EOG Resources worth $155,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

