Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Sanmina worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sanmina by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $156.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.