Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Sanmina worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sanmina by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Price Performance
SANM opened at $156.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanmina
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.