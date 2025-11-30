Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Target Price at $474.00

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $474.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,963,381.92. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 491,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 95,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,732,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,717,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,940,000 after buying an additional 323,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 94.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,613,000 after buying an additional 180,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUSA opened at $385.07 on Friday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $558.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.63%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

