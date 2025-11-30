Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Position in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 978.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,455 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Frontdoor worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Frontdoor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.Frontdoor’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

