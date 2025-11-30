Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,690 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 3.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $84,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.48 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

