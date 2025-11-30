Leuthold Group LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.09% of Plexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 41.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 31.5% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $287,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,412.33. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,347 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $195,220.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,371.92. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,172 shares of company stock worth $2,013,815. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Plexus Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

