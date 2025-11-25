XTX Topco Ltd Invests $4.96 Million in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,380,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.66. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

