J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,916,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,090,000 after buying an additional 575,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.