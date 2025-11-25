Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in PepsiCo by 128.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 107,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

