Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of JNJ opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $206.94. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.