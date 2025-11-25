XTX Topco Ltd Has $5.38 Million Stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 145.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $628,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,190. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $208,271.25. Following the sale, the director owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,721.35. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.