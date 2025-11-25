Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,008.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,216.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,361.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

