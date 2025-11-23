iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $698,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after buying an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.