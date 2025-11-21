Creditcoin Market Cap Reaches $130.87 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $130.87 million and $21.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 505,507,831 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

