Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $229.03 and last traded at $223.1310. Approximately 337,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,157,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

