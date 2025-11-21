Adshares Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and $1.87 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

