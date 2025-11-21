iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 71,187,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 48,912,734 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $48.96.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.