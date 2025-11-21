Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Issues Earnings Results

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Athena Gold Price Performance

AHNR remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Athena Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

