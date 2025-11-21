Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Issues Earnings Results

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Athena Gold Price Performance
AHNR remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Athena Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Athena Gold
