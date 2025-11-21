NetMind Token Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. NetMind Token has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 143,892,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,956,407 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 143,892,145.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 0.14833564 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,604,071.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

