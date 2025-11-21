Aion Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Aion has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $212.93 thousand and approximately $32.89 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00034606 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00016804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,984.65 or 0.43147370 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

