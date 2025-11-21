Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910.56 thousand and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.27 or 0.00724550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

