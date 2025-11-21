Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $88.00 price objective on Target in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.97.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.61. 3,269,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Target by 3.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.