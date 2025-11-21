ARPA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.88 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and $12.65 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,268.82 or 0.99843428 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.0153557 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $11,647,112.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

