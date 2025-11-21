Prom (PROM) Price Tops $9.11 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Prom has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $166.33 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00010928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.12500568 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $7,062,220.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

