Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director Eric Sachetta Acquires 2,500 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Sachetta purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 133,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,008.50. This represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.89. 28,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 37.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRTS. Zacks Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

