Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Grafton Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.97. Grafton Group shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

