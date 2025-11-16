Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.8630, with a volume of 4281265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,630,632 shares in the company, valued at $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 46,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

