Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $223,387.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $223,387.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,466.56. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,328,859.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 908,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $90.22.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Zillow Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

