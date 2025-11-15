FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Zacks reports.

FG Nexus Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FGNX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 780,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,542. FG Nexus has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $103.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FGNX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on FG Nexus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on FG Nexus in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FG Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About FG Nexus

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

