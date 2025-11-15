Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,470 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $389,081.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,223.88. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $546,853.45.

On Monday, September 8th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.21. 908,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,079. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -258.50, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 884.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

