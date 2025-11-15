Algoma Central Co. (ALC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 1st

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Algoma Central Stock Up 2.7%

TSE ALC traded up C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.66. The stock has a market cap of C$750.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.07 and a 52-week high of C$18.50.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm had revenue of C$228.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central will post 1.898977 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping.

