Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE NBXG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. 206,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,810. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,471,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 395,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 766,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5,938.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 685,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,926 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.