Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $8.21 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Dero has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $15.97 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,957.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.00514633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.56 or 0.00492982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.44 or 0.00378251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00015263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.