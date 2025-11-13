Financial Comparison: YaSheng Group (HERB) and Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YaSheng Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group $18.59 million $5.31 million 2.00 YaSheng Group Competitors $32.86 billion $103.14 million 3.34

YaSheng Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group. YaSheng Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

YaSheng Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares YaSheng Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A YaSheng Group Competitors -408.20% -60.47% -17.86%

Summary

YaSheng Group rivals beat YaSheng Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

