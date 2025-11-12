RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Cut by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,103 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of RTX worth $398,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RTX by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

