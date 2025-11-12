Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,292.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,404.22. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,880. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

