25,723 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 110.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 116,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CM opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

