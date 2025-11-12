Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Holdings Lessened by Symphony Financial Services Inc.

Symphony Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 7.1% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after acquiring an additional 95,802 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

