Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.25 and traded as high as C$12.25. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$12.22, with a volume of 379,093 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.93.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.25.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.