DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of XRAY opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

