Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25 and traded as high as GBX 0.25. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.23, with a volume of 232,675 shares trading hands.

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 12.6%

The company has a market cap of £3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.25.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

