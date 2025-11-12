BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 107,219 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 53.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 680,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

