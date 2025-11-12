BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 107,219 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.