CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as high as C$10.07. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 554,325 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

About CES Energy Solutions

The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.