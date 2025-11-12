CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as high as C$10.07. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 554,325 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
