ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARQ from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ARQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. ARQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ARQ by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in ARQ during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

